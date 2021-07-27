Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 1,000 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,603 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,038,976. There were a total of 11,707 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,519 cases (922 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 87 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 627 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,535 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,294 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,176 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,323 total cases (1,140 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,296 cases (1,032 cases per 10,000 residents) and 203 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,631 total cases (984 cases per 10,000 residents) and 430 deaths; Randolph County with 15,583 total cases (1,085 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,263 total cases (908 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,590 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 10 more than Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,031 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 88 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 272,098 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 257,004 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.73 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.41 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 11,949 from the day before. The CDC also reported 45 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 608,528. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
