Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,599 total cases (1,097 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,789 cases (1,002 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,298 total cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 379 deaths; Randolph County with 15,145 total cases (1,054 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,739 total cases (850 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,004 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of seven from Monday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 699 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 19 more than on Sunday.