Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 525 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 998,701. There were a total of 9,453 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 4.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,039 cases (894 cases per 10,000 residents) and 708 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 859 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,724 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 21 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,154 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,599 total cases (1,097 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,789 cases (1,002 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,298 total cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 379 deaths; Randolph County with 15,145 total cases (1,054 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,739 total cases (850 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,004 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of seven from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 699 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 19 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 193,252 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 178,881 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.14 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.96 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 16,116 from the day before. The CDC also reported 358 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 587,830.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
