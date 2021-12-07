Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,400 hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,104 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 21,477 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,601 cases (13,329 cases per 100,000 residents) and 925 deaths.