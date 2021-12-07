Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,400 hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,104 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 21,477 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 71,601 cases (13,329 cases per 100,000 residents) and 925 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,390 active cases of COVID-19 and 70,599 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 69 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 68,285 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,807 total cases (16,404 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Davidson County with 27,323 cases (16,302 cases per 100,000 residents) and 320 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,963 total cases (14,377 cases per 100,000 residents) and 588 deaths; Randolph County with 23,021 total cases (16,024 cases per 100,000 residents) and 331 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,295 total cases (14,608 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,880 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,376 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 57 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 329,256 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 308,199 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 49 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 40,105 from the day before. The CDC also reported 177 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 785,655.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
