Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,500 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,188 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,058,887. There were a total of 15,498 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 50,236 cases (935 cases per 10,000 residents) and 734 deaths. That's an increase of 1,280 cases since Friday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,128 active cases of COVID-19 and 49,282 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,422 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,552 total cases (1,153 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,575 cases (1,049 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,202 total cases (999 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,823 total cases (1,101 cases per 10,000 residents) and 236 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,396 total cases (923 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,679 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 44 more than Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,465 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 75 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 276,606 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 259,147 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.97 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 15,896 from the day before. The CDC also reported 67 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 611,051. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
