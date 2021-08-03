Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, nearly 1,500 people hospitalized

In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,552 total cases (1,153 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,575 cases (1,049 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,202 total cases (999 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,823 total cases (1,101 cases per 10,000 residents) and 236 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,396 total cases (923 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,679 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 44 more than Friday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,465 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 75 more than on Sunday.