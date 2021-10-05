Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 2,700 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,703 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 20,557 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 64,746 cases (12,053 cases per 100,000 residents) and 838 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,327 active cases of COVID-19 and 63,827 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 839 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 129 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,660 county residents have recovered from the illness.