Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 2,700 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,703 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 20,557 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 64,746 cases (12,053 cases per 100,000 residents) and 838 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,327 active cases of COVID-19 and 63,827 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 839 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 129 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,660 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 25,888 total cases (14,918 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,808 cases (14,801 cases per 100,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Forsyth County with 49,557 total cases (12,963 cases per 100,000 residents) and 521 deaths; Randolph County with 20,703 total cases (14,410 cases per 100,000 residents) and 291 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,279 total cases (12,393 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 135 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 88% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,812 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,705 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 15 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 311,791 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 292,378 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.23 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 28,835 from the day before. The CDC also reported 250 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 700,176.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
