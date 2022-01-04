Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,000 people hospitalized

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,488 total cases (18,576 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,177 cases (18,004 cases per 100,000 residents) and 344 deaths; Forsyth County with 62,260 total cases (16,286 cases per 100,000 residents) and 626 deaths; Randolph County with 25,103 total cases (17,473 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,770 total cases (16,229 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,494 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,008 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 286 more than on Sunday.