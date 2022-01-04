Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, over 3,000 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 10,276 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 35,185 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 29.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 80,005 cases (14,894 cases per 100,000 residents) and 947 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 6,060 active cases of COVID-19 and 78.868 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 952 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 180 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 71,855 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,488 total cases (18,576 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 30,177 cases (18,004 cases per 100,000 residents) and 344 deaths; Forsyth County with 62,260 total cases (16,286 cases per 100,000 residents) and 626 deaths; Randolph County with 25,103 total cases (17,473 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,770 total cases (16,229 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,494 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,008 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 286 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the latest data available, 335,703 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 315,355 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 53.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 486,428 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,539 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 820,355.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
