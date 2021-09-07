Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests at 13.7%

Cone Health: There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,831 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,779 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 305,337 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 283,847 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.67 million doses have been administered in that same time.