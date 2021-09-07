Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests at 13.7%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,124 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 25,005 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 57,863 cases and 778 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,500 active cases of COVID-19 and 56,064 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 154 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 51,824 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 22,485 total cases and 299 deaths; Davidson County with 21,758 cases and 226 deaths; Forsyth County with 44,568 total cases and 466 deaths; Randolph County with 18,165 total cases and 264 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,822 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,831 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,779 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 64 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 305,337 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 283,847 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.67 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 39.83 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 157,997 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,415 new deaths nationally on Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 644,848.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
