Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests hovers around 7%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,148 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 20,532 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 65,987 cases (12,284 cases per 100,000 residents) and 845 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,606 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,064 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 98 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 60,614 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,745 total cases (15,188 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; Davidson County with 25,195 cases (15,032 cases per 100,000 residents) and 290 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,390 total cases (13,181 cases per 100,000 residents) and 534 deaths; Randolph County with 21,108 total cases (14,692 cases per 100,000 residents) and 299 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,561 total cases (12,703 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 113 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 80% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,233 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,236 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 84 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 313,275 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 294,232 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.32 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.21 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 106,296 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,196 new deaths nationally on Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 711,020.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
