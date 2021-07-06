Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests jumps to 4%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 231 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,015,847. There were a total of 6,398 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,793 cases (908 cases per 10,000 residents) and 722 deaths. That's an increase of 51 cases since Friday's report and one death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 373 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,773 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,292 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,647 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,065 total cases (1,125 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,046 cases (1,017 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,048 total cases (969 cases per 10,000 residents) and 422 deaths; Randolph County with 15,370 total cases (1,070 cases per 10,000 residents) and 232 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,106 total cases (891 cases per 10,000 residents) and 161 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 7 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,434 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, the same number as Thursday's report. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 388 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's three more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 260,421 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 245,654 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.91 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 15,555 from the day before. The CDC also reported 287 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 603,018. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
