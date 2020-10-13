Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests jumps to 7.1%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,734 new cases as of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 234,481. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 20,630 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 84 new cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,947 (186 cases per 10,000 residents), with 191 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 9,807 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 114 cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 722 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,681 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,512 cases (271 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,265 cases (196 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,742 cases (204 cases per 10,000 residents) and 105 deaths; Randolph County had 3,257 cases (227 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,597 cases (176 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,816 state residents have died. That's 43 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,103 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's six fewer than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.78 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 46,614 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 351,361 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 214,446 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 338 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.