Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests jumps to 7.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,148 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 963,771. There were a total of 11,222 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,205 cases (860 cases per 10,000 residents) and 673 deaths. That's an increase of 54 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,635 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,759 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 618 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 50 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,275 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,505 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,712 total cases (1,045 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 16,095 cases (960 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,056 total cases (917 cases per 10,000 residents) and 372 deaths; Randolph County with 14,799 total cases (1,030 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,370 total cases (810 cases per 10,000 residents) and 105 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, five fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,583 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,103 people hospitalized on Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 36 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 180,304 first doses and 150,884 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.96 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.88 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 34,641 from the day before. The CDC also reported 294 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 569,272. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.