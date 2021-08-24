Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests nearly 15%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,623 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,166,441. There were a total of 23,583 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,213 cases (1,009.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 752 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,852 active cases of COVID-19 and 53,238 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 736 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 171 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 49,649 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,022 total cases (1,240.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 291 deaths; Davidson County with 19,372 cases (1,155.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 211 deaths; Forsyth County with 41,524 total cases (1,086.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 442 deaths; Randolph County with 16,948 total cases (1,179.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 248 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,084 total cases (998.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 188 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 66% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,152 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,342 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 145 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 296,357 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 274,687 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.26 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 37.76 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 43,222 from the day before. The CDC also reported 164 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 626,833. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
