Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests skyrockets to 21.9%
Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests skyrockets to 21.9%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,698 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 18,963 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 74,053 cases (13,786 cases per 100,000 residents) and 936 deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,345 active cases of COVID-19 and 73,197 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 932 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 105 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 69,919 county residents have recovered from the illness.

In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,902 total cases (17,050 cases per 100,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Davidson County with 28,387 cases (16,936 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Forsyth County with 56,881 total cases (14,879 cases per 100,000 residents) and 607 deaths; Randolph County with 23,888 total cases (16,627 cases per 100,000 residents) and 338 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,859 total cases (15,228 cases per 100,000 residents) and 220 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,308 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,992 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 155 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 333,115 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 313,123 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 52.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. New cases increased by 164,644 from the day before. The CDC also reported 89 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 813,792

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

