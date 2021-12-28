Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests skyrockets to 21.9%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,698 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 18,963 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 74,053 cases (13,786 cases per 100,000 residents) and 936 deaths.