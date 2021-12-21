Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 10.3%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,894 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 24,896 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 73,826 cases (13,743 cases per 100,000 residents) and 936 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,201 active cases of COVID-19 and 72,803 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 932 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 106 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 69,669 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,829 total cases (17,007 cases per 100,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Davidson County with 28,317 cases (16,895 cases per 100,000 residents) and 330 deaths; Forsyth County with 56,752 total cases (14,845 cases per 100,000 residents) and 602 deaths; Randolph County with 23,817 total cases (16,578 cases per 100,000 residents) and 335 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,809 total cases (15,173 cases per 100,000 residents) and 220 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,183 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,682 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 52 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 332,793 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 312,814 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 50.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. New cases increased by 88,379 from the day before. The CDC also reported 138 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 803,593.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
