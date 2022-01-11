Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide positivity rate at 30.5%

Cone Health: There were 252 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 96% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,706 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,991 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 141 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 337,626 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 316,849 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.