Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide positivity rate at 30.5%

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 17,705 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 51,516 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 30.5% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 86,252 cases and 955 deaths. Guilford had 156 new cases reported on Sunday.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 11,093 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 504 additional cases reported since Monday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 253 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 85,978 cumulative cases and 73,927 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 34,229 total cases (20,193 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 32,499 cases (19,390 cases per 100,000 residents) and 350 deaths; Forsyth County with 68,026 total cases (17,794 cases per 100,000 residents) and 633 deaths; Randolph County with 26,518 total cases (18,458 cases per 100,000 residents) and 345 deaths; and Rockingham County had 15,712 total cases (17,264 cases per 100,000 residents) and 226 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 252 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 96% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,706 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,991 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 141 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 337,626 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 316,849 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 61.73 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 1,406,527 new cases reported Monday, which is 992,640 higher than the day before. The CDC also reported 1,896 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 837,274.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
