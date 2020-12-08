Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Total number of cases statewide surpasses 400,000; Guilford documents 8 new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,670 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 404,302. There were a total of 35,443 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 18,682 cases (348 cases per 10,000 residents) and 267 deaths. That's an increase of eight new deaths from the day before.