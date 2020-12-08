Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Total number of cases statewide surpasses 400,000; Guilford documents 8 new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,670 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 404,302. There were a total of 35,443 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 18,682 cases (348 cases per 10,000 residents) and 267 deaths. That's an increase of eight new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,168 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday and 15,795 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 247 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 174 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 967 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,989 total cases (471 cases per 10,000 residents) and 111 deaths; Davidson County with 6,056 total cases (361 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; Forsyth County with 15,134 total cases (396 cases per 10,000 residents) and 173 deaths; Randolph County with 6,014 total cases (419 cases per 10,000 residents) and 97 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,422 total cases (376 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,605 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 45 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: For the eighth day in a row, hospitalizations topped 2,000. A record 2,373 were hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 133 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 14.63 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 174,387 since Sunday. The CDC also reported 1,118 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 281,253. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
