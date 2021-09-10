Twenty years later, mother of Greensboro Flight 93 victim says 'you learn to adapt'

Sandy told him they were boiling water. And she asked him if there was anything on the airplane they could use for weapons.

She never hung up the phone.

Authorities believe the terrorists intended to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol Building, although the White House might also have been a target.

But the crew thwarted the plan, which would have amounted to many more casualties.

The plane crashed in Shanksville at 10:03 a.m. with 44 people on board: two pilots, five flight attendants, 33 passengers and four hijackers.

In the months after the attacks, Waugh said she was “just sort of like a zombie, just going through the motions.”

She recalls meeting former President George W. Bush at the White House shortly after the tragedy. When she went to shake his hand, “He just said ‘mom,’ and then he just put his arms around me and hugged me,” Waugh said. “This was like two weeks after 9/11 ... I just lost it. And so here I am, blubbering all over the president. But it caught me off guard because I didn’t really expect that.

“I’ve told many people, they’ll never have to deal with anything as hard as losing their child. That’s the hardest thing.”