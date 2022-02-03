Two COVID-19 clusters reported at Guilford County child care centers; one disputes finding

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the U.S. to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March.In an extraordinary move, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and i…

GREENSBORO — A report this week indicates two child care centers in Guilford County have had COVID-19 clusters, though one of the facilities is disputing the finding.

A weekly report issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday listed clusters at Early Childhood Center, 312 W. Friendly Ave., and Reedy Fork for Early Learning Academy, 4440 Reedy Fork Parkway.

While the report said Early Childhood Center had four COVID-19 cases each among children and staff, center Director Meredith Kasten disputed that finding.

“We’ve prided ourselves in that, while we have had cases, we haven’t had a cluster yet,” she said.

Kasten said she spoke with the Guilford County health department, which provides COVID-19 data to the state for the report. Kasten said she was told that the center’s cases were input from Dec. 1 forward in a manner that made it appear the cases were related. “There was some glitch in the system,” Kasten said.

