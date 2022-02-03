Two COVID-19 clusters reported at Guilford County child care centers; one disputes finding

GREENSBORO — A report this week indicates two child care centers in Guilford County have had COVID-19 clusters, though one of the facilities is disputing the finding.
A weekly report issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday listed clusters at Early Childhood Center, 312 W. Friendly Ave., and Reedy Fork for Early Learning Academy, 4440 Reedy Fork Parkway.
While the report said Early Childhood Center had four COVID-19 cases each among children and staff, center Director Meredith Kasten disputed that finding.
"We've prided ourselves in that, while we have had cases, we haven't had a cluster yet," she said.
Kasten said she spoke with the Guilford County health department, which provides COVID-19 data to the state for the report. Kasten said she was told that the center's cases were input from Dec. 1 forward in a manner that made it appear the cases were related. "There was some glitch in the system," Kasten said.
Guilford County health department spokeswoman Kenya Smith Godette wouldn't comment to the News & Record specifically about the situation at Early Childhood Center. In an emailed statement, she said: "If there is a need for the data to be reviewed, the request should come from the facility."
She said the process to submit and verify outbreaks is handled by contact tracers at the Guilford County Division of Public Health, who work with DHHS.
"This volume of cases investigated in Guilford County is very high and our contact tracers work to report data consistently and accurately,” she said.
The state's report also showed two COVID-19 cases among children and four among staff at Reedy Fork for Early Learning Academy. A phone call seeking comment from the academy was not returned.
Because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state’s report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared.
As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.
Previously reported clusters continue at Southwest Elementary, Shining Light Academy, Dudley High School and Western Guilford Middle School, according to Tuesday's report.
Clusters at Eastern Guilford and Northern high schools and at Peck and Triad Math and Science elementary schools were declared over in the latest state report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.