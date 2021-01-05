Two COVID-19 deaths at Greensboro senior living facility, dozens more cases

GREENSBORO — Two additional deaths and 68 active COVID-19 cases were reported at the WhiteStone retirement community on Tuesday, as residents and employees began getting vaccinated against the highly contagious respiratory disease.

In an email to the News & Record, Executive Director Mark Lewis said the cases involved 31 residents and 37 staff members, including three deaths among residents.

The facility said last week it had lost one resident to the coronavirus.

Lewis said in Tuesday's email that one of the deaths is only suspected to be related to COVID-19, but that the other two residents had the disease.

WhiteStone, located at 700 S. Holden Road, includes a health center that offers memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, as well as homes and apartments for independent living. Lewis said most of the cases involve the health center.

"This is a sad and difficult time for our entire community," he said in the email. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of these beloved residents.