Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Guilford County residential care facility and several outbreaks are declared over by state health officials

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at four residential care facilities have been declared over and two additional deaths are newly included in reports recently released by state health officials.

Outbreaks were declared over at Carolina Pines at Greensboro, St. Gales Estates, Heartland Living & Rehabilitation and Morningview at Irving Park, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the May 18 report, the state added two resident deaths at Carolina Pines at Greensboro and another staff case there.

"Carolina Pines at Greensboro’s last positive case of COVID-19 identified was on March 26," said Ashley Wilson, a vice president with Accordius Health, the facility's parent organization. "At this time there are no confirmed cases on campus and no recent deaths related to COVID-19."

Wilson said the center is committed to keeping the residents, families and community informed. She said the public can access the most recent COVID-19 cases at https://accordiushealth.com/covid-cases-by-center.