Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Guilford County residential care facility

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at four residential care facilities have been declared over and two additional deaths are newly included in reports recently released by state health officials.
Outbreaks were declared over at Carolina Pines at Greensboro, St. Gales Estates, Heartland Living & Rehabilitation and Morningview at Irving Park, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Since the May 18 report, the state added two resident deaths at Carolina Pines at Greensboro and another staff case there.
“Carolina Pines at Greensboro’s last positive case of COVID-19 identified was on March 26,” said Ashley Wilson, a vice president with Accordius Health, the facility’s parent organization. “At this time there are no confirmed cases on campus and no recent deaths related to COVID-19.”
Wilson said the center is committed to keeping the residents, families and community informed. She said the public can access the most recent COVID-19 cases at https://accordiushealth.com/covid-cases-by-center.
State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?
Three additional cases among residents also were reported by NCDHHS at Brookdale High Point. Heather Hunter, a spokeswoman for Brookdale, said the state’s data is old and that there are currently no cases at the facility.
NCDHHS’ semiweekly report, which focuses on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, does not indicate the dates when positive COVID-19 test results are received or when any related deaths occurred. There is often a delay between the time cases and deaths are reported at the local level and the time data appears in state reports.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Staff writer Annette Ayres contributed to this report.
