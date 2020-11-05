Two dead, two injured after head-on crash Wednesday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO – Two people have died after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon that also seriously injured two others, Greensboro Police said in a news release.

Police say Kristin Blair Killian Lopez, 34, of Greensboro was traveling west on East Wendover Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. when she drove her Nissan Altima into oncoming traffic, striking a Hyundai Sonata head-on, the release said.

The driver and a passenger in the Sonata died from their injuries, and another passenger in that vehicle is being treated for serious injuries, the release said. Police have not released their names as of Thursday morning.

Police said Killian Lopez is also being treated for serious injuries.

Careless and reckless driving and drug impairment are considered to be factors in the crash at East Wendover Avenue and Yanceyville Street, the news release said. Charges are pending in this case.