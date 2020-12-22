Two former Guilford County factories added to National Register of Historic Places

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County factories that are both nearly a century old have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The two historic properties are the former Blue Bell Co. plant in downtown Greensboro and the old Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1 in High Point, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Both sites were added to the National Register in November.
“These historic places are part of North Carolina’s rich and diverse story, and they need our protection,” Susi Hamilton, the state's cultural resources secretary, said in a statement.
The Blue Bell Overall Co. plant at 620 S. Elm St. was built in 1921 to make suspender-back denim overalls. It was designed by Harry Barton, the Greensboro architect whose credits include the Old Guilford County Courthouse, several UNCG dorms and other campus buildings and the former Greensboro Daily News Building that's now the GreenHill arts center.
After two additions and a company merger, the two-story L-shaped concrete, steel and brick building was by 1927 headquarters to the newly named Blue Bell Co. The plant employed about 1,600 people, mostly women.
Over the years the company added more work clothes products, endured at least one strike, sustained about $200,000 worth of damage in a 1936 tornado that ripped through downtown and merged with another company to become Blue Bell-Globe Manufacturing Co. During World War II, the Greensboro plant helped the company churn out more than 24 million garments for the U.S. Armed Forces. Among the company's orders were khaki dress shirts and pants and olive-drab jackets for the U.S. Army and white jackets and trousers and denim pants for the U.S. Navy.
Blue Bell moved its headquarters to a new building on North Church Street in 1958 and ceased production at the plant in 1982, a year after it merged with VF Corp. In 1986, the company sold the South Elm building to a group of local investors. They divided the mill's open floor plan into offices, called it the Old Greensborough Gateway Center and rented the spaces to small and start-up businesses.
The building was sold again in 2016 to local developer Andy Zimmerman, who renovated and reopened it in 2019 as The Gateway. The building's main tenant is Centric Brands, a New York company that designs and sells clothes and accessories for adults and children.
The former factory's National Register listing says that the Blue Bell plant is one of five remaining textile mills in Greensboro and "epitomizes the types and forms of textile industrial buildings constructed in Greensboro" during the first half of the 20th century.
In High Point, the Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1 plant sits at 1541 W. English Road in the city's West End section. The portion of the facility listed on the National Register is a series of interconnected manufacturing and storage facilities, including the mill, knitting building and dye house, that were built over three decades starting in 1922.
The mill opened in 1922 with 25 employees in a one-story warehouse. By the middle of the 20th century, the company had grown to 1,200 employees who worked at three plants on West English Road and Kivett Drive. The company was High Point's second-largest sock and stocking maker for much of its existence, and it ranked among the city's top employers and taxpayers.
As tastes, styles and technology changed, the company shut down production in 1971 and laid off about 300 remaining employees. The company sold off the facility during the 1980s. Portions of the old plant have been occupied by smaller manufacturers, a fine art photographer and an art gallery. The property is now owned by Cohab.Space and is used as a furniture showroom and community space. Ultimately, the facility might be developed into a live-work space, according to the company's website.
The National Register of Historic Places, maintained by the National Park Service since 1966, is the official list of the nation's historic places. Being listed on the National Register doesn't obligate or restrict private property owners, according to the state's cultural resources department. But owners of these designated historic properties might be eligible for tax credits to restore these sites.
Three other North Carolina sites were added to the National Register last month, according to the news release. They are St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, Trenton Cotton Mills in Gastonia and the H.B. Sugg School in the Pitt County town of Farmville.
John Newsom: Five stories from the higher education beat
Five stories from 2020 covering the area's numerous higher education institutions.
High Point University's esports team grew to more than 80 members, with a dedicated on-campus esports arena featuring the latest gaming computers.
Unlike any other year: Local colleges reopen amid a pandemic with masks, new rules and plenty of concerns
Reopening colleges and universities for the fall semester brought new policies and lots of questions for educators, students and parents.
A video recorded by an A&T student was viewed more than 1 million times in less than a day.
A report by Wake Forest University includes recommendations to help improve the institution, which has struggled with race issues.
Bennett College, a private historically Black women's college, is poised to gain full accreditation.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.