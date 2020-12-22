Two former Guilford County factories added to National Register of Historic Places

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County factories that are both nearly a century old have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The two historic properties are the former Blue Bell Co. plant in downtown Greensboro and the old Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1 in High Point, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Both sites were added to the National Register in November.

“These historic places are part of North Carolina’s rich and diverse story, and they need our protection,” Susi Hamilton, the state's cultural resources secretary, said in a statement.

The Blue Bell Overall Co. plant at 620 S. Elm St. was built in 1921 to make suspender-back denim overalls. It was designed by Harry Barton, the Greensboro architect whose credits include the Old Guilford County Courthouse, several UNCG dorms and other campus buildings and the former Greensboro Daily News Building that's now the GreenHill arts center.

After two additions and a company merger, the two-story L-shaped concrete, steel and brick building was by 1927 headquarters to the newly named Blue Bell Co. The plant employed about 1,600 people, mostly women.