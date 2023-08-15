Related to this story

How are earthquakes measured?

How are earthquakes measured?

The two most important measurements of earthquakes are magnitude and intensity. An earthquake is considered by scientists to be an event insid…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden on Maui wildfire recovery efforts: 'It's painstaking work'