Two small earthquakes were reported overnight in Guilford County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 2:19 a.m., a 2.0 magnitude earthquake registered about 2.2 miles west of McLeansville, or about 6 miles east-northeast of Greensboro.

At 2:22 a.m., a 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered about 3.7 miles east-northeast of Greensboro.

Minor earthquakes such as these can be felt, but typically do not cause any damages to structures.

Anyone who felt one or both of the quakes is invited to provide feedback online to USGS at earthquake.usgs.gov.