GREENSBORO — Two more positive cases of the coronavirus at a Greensboro nursing facility were reported in Tuesday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cases, one involving a staff member and one involving a resident, were reported at Maple Grove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 308 W. Meadowview Road. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases associated with the facility to 126 (29 staff members and 97 residents), according to the report.

The facility did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Tuesday afternoon.

NCDHHS updates its figures on Tuesdays and Fridays for congregate living facilities that are experiencing an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. These outbreaks are defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

No other Guilford County facilities with ongoing outbreaks had new cases since Friday's report from the state.

