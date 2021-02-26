Two schools in Guilford County added to list of COVID-19 clusters, state report shows

GREENSBORO — Caldwell Academy and Oak View Elementary are included in a state report released Friday which identifies COVID-19 clusters in schools.

Five staff members and six students at Caldwell Academy have had COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The report does not provide dates of positive cases or other information such as grade level — or say whether any of the cases are still active. A voice message seeking comment to the News & Record was left on the academy's main line Friday afternoon.

At Oak View Elementary, three staff members and two students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state report.

Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, said anyone who may have been in close contact with affected staff or students at Oak View would have already been notified. The school at 614 Oakview Road in High Point has followed all safety and cleaning protocols and remains open, he said.

The state's semiweekly report defines "COVID-19 clusters" in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.