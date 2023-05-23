Happy Tuesday. Having breakfast today with Coach Roy Williams.

Well, the truth is, it’s not just me and ol’ Roy.

A few hundred others who support the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership sat down to a breakfast buffet in a ballroom at the Bermuda Run Country Club, an oasis of sorts for former Winston-Salem and Forsyth County officials, at least one sitting judge and a candidate for governor who know the property-tax rates on both sides of the mighty Yadkin.

Plus, there’s golf, pickleball and a lazy river. No, not the Yadkin; the floaty kind next to a pool capable of occupying the kiddies for hours on end.

But comparative tax bills and leisure activities are not the point. Not today.

No, that honor goes to the Crosby Scholars, a terrific program that aims to help students in public middle and high schools to prepare for college and post-high school life.

Founded in 1992 at the Career Center and Glenn High, the program expanded over the years to serve all public-school students in Forsyth County. And in 2012, a partnership with Goodwill Industries allowed for an expansion into Rowan and Iredell counties.

The numbers support the mission: Crosby Scholars serves more than 11,000 students each year, provides more than $980,000 in scholarships annually and has helped more than 35,000 kids prepare for college — and life — since its inception.

All of which brings us to Coach Williams.

Retired since 2021 following a stellar career at Kansas and Carolina, Williams could easily be teeing up a golf ball, sitting on a beach, fishing or generally doing as he darn well pleases.

Instead, this morning he’s eating eggs and bacon out of serving plates in a curtained ballroom.

No doubt he’ll have a few wise words for the crowd, and unless I badly miss my guess, Williams might draw from his experience growing up less-than economically well off in and around Biltmore.

A famously emotional man unafraid to show it, Williams has been known to shed a tear talking about the sacrifices his mother made for him when he was a kid.

(A cynical friend, a Wake Forest graduate, to this day calls an anecdote Williams tells about his mom making sure he had money for a Coca Cola the same as his friends “that dadgum nickel story.”)

“My mother was my hero,” Williams said after coming home to coach UNC. “She was a very intelligent lady who only went through the 10th grade. She always said, ‘You just try to do the right thing, and sometimes the right thing is not necessarily what you want to do, but you do the right thing.’”

Through the years, according to UNC campus publications, Williams and his wife Wanda gave more than $5.8 million to Carolina including $600,000 to cover the scholarships of spring sport athletes whose seasons were cut short due to COVID if they wanted an extra year to compete.

Roy Williams literally could have been anywhere in the world today. And yet he showed up at 7:30 this morning to support an organization that aims to help kids get ahead.

One suspects the coach’s mother, who passed away in 1992, would be proud.

Council eyes short-term rentals

GREENSBORO — The facts, at least those gathered through the public comment period, continue to roll in and be tallied.

Enough so that the City Council is scheduled this evening to discuss in a public hearing new regulations and restrictions on short-term rentals within the city limits.

(Think AirBnB and VRBO.)

Among other things, proposed new rules would limit short-term rentals to 30 days or less and require owner/operators to obtain zoning permits.

Cleaning fees, obnoxious though they may be, are not driving this.

Short-term rentals have been blamed for helping fuel a shortage in available housing stock.

The working theory is that AirBnB and the like convert long-term rental units where locals might have lived into short-term spots for tourists and visitors.

And in case it’s been a while since you rented an apartment, a shortage in affordable housing options is real.

Recent surveys have estimated that the average renter pays 30 percent of their take-home pay for housing. That doesn’t leave much left to save for down payments.