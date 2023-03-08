Top of a glorious Wednesday. Methinks a jaunty cardigan and a Boston Scally cap for the morning.

It took a couple of days before the details that were buried underneath an ominous-sounding headline truly registered.

(Adult onset ADHD is a thing, right? I’d ask a doctor but the sprawling conglomerate where we reluctantly seek treatment only in case of emergencies runs through primary care docs faster than some people change socks.)

We digress. Anyhow, the headline - at least the part that attracted attention and briefly stoked confusion, consternation and outrage- started with this gem: “Winston-Salem has banned pine straw.”

What?!?!?!?

Council members, it would seem, had taken bold, courageous action to protect a fearful populace from … pine straw. A dangerous scourge was threatening to end local civilization as we know it.

What’s next? Girl Scout cookies?

Local scout troops and civic organizations would surely rise and march in the streets. Selling pine straw is a time-honored and easy way to raise needed money.

Marge, get MacIntosh on the line. Pronto. This outrageous, overbearing, ostentatious and obnoxious overreach shall not stand. Power to the people.

But before blowing up the phone lines, it occurred to me to actually read past the first few words of a headline.

Novel concept.

It turns out that the Council in 2021 had OK’ed guidelines on flammable landscaping materials that prohibited such groundcover from being used within 10 feet of businesses and apartment complexes with flammable exteriors.

Per the story by colleague John Deem, the ordinance did not apply to single-family homes, duplexes or residences with exteriors made from brick, stone, stucco, concrete or other hard-to-burn material.

Furthermore, the rules apply to groundcover that can burn at a rate of two feet per minute or more. The longleaf pine needles that are used for landscaping burn at a rate of 7.5 feet per minute, while mulched pine and cypress bark burn from between 5 inches and a foot per minute.

Details matter.

The ordinance, while still micromanagement and overreach, wasn’t quite as harsh as initially feared. Nevertheless, elected officials had created another time-consuming task for city workers already stretched thin.

Enforcement would come through inspections and from citizen-tattletales dropping a dime on violators who appreciate the aesthetics, convenience and relative low cost of using pine straw to beautify property.

“Most questions and concerns we receive about the combustible landscaping materials ordinance are concerned with identifying which buildings must meet the requirements of the ordinance,” Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Morton told Deem.

So far, no one has had a book thrown at them for putting down pine straw. That’s a good thing.

But in their zeal to protect, serve and generally restrict property owners’ rights, Council neglected one small detail.

Properly fluffing pinestraw requires the use of … leaf blowers. The real menace.

Moving on.

UNCG supporting seniors

GREENSBORO - UNCG, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, is opening today an art exhibit dedicated to aging creative minds.

Dubbed the Creative Aging Gallery, a hallway in the Ferguson Building will have on display paintings and other works of art made by seniors or dedicated to the theme of aging well.

(IF memory serves, Ferguson stands near the site of a gas station where alumni of a certain age were able to purchase bad beer cheaply and in copious amounts. But that was during the ‘80s.)

Anyhow, the exhibit is sponsored by the G’s Department of Gerontology and the Creative Aging Network.

It’s a fine idea and well worth the time to visit.

Don't be alarmed ...

WINSTON-SALEM - Don’t be alarmed - perhaps the idea is that you should be - but the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and city government buildings are/were scheduled to participate today in a statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service will broadcast the drill over NOAA weather alert radio and the Emergency Alert System.

Sirens, phones and maybe even the ever-lurking Alexa could perk up with warnings and alerts.

It won’t involve for most people the old-school duck-and-cover drill, thank God. I could have sworn in the 70s that “tornado drill” was actually preparation for nuclear attack, but that was a long, long time ago and trips to the gas station mentioned in the item above probably took a toll.

Nevertheless, today’s tornado drill serves as a timely reminder of the power of nature and the need to be prepared.