Three deputies stood in a tight circle outside their patrol cars late Monday morning.

They’d backed into parking spots in front of a new Tractor Supply in Clemmons and were talking among themselves quietly while still paying close attention to radios mounted on their body armor.

Two looked to be nearer their starting dates than filing retirement papers. The third, older with flecks of gray in his hair, wore stripes on his sleeves.

After the day local law enforcement had experienced, it’d be understandable - laudable, even - if they were taking a moment to breathe, feel the sunshine on their faces and decompress.

Just hours before, one of their colleagues had suffered cuts to his face caused by bullets fired at him by a 29-year-old South Carolina man named Alexander Parks Holland at the end of an intense 11-minute car chase on nearby U.S. 421.

The injured deputy, two others with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and two patrol officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had all been placed on routine administrative duty after Holland was killed in a fusillade of return fire - their only recourse after an obviously distressed young man crawled out of a wrecked Toyota Tacoma.

“All other law-enforcement officers were physically unharmed during this incident,” reads a formal statement prepared by the sheriff’s office.

The key phrase being “physically unharmed.” Obviously.

One suspects that must have been a leading topic of conversation among the deputies taking a moment Monday morning; it’s why I felt the urge to stop.

“You guys OK? That was a hell of a thing this morning,” I asked, not expecting much by way of an answer.

Generally speaking, on-duty cops are professional and polite, but guarded and projecting stoicism even if their stomachs are churning.

“Yes sir, We’re good,” the deputy with the stripes answered. Another flashed a thumbs up in confirming that his colleagues involved in the morning’s incident were OK, too.

The takeaway?

Debate policy - adding community mental-health resources, treating drug addiction as a treatable disease rather than a “war,” and holding to account officers who step outside laws they’ve sworn to uphold - all you wish.

But no matter how you feel about police and policing, remember that the working cops, the ones in uniform sweating under heavy body armor and the ones crawling out of bed to investigate murders, are human beings, too.

Legislative assistance?

SUMMERFIELD - Battles over zoning and growth are nothing new. Nothing fires up and unites neighborhoods like proposed change.

A case in point, with a very interesting twist well worth watching, is brewing in burgeoning western Guilford County.

Fresh off applying what members likely felt the coup-de-grace to a proposed 1,000-acre development, the Summerfield Town Council held an emergency meeting over the weekend to plan for an unexpected twist.

They fear the developer of the Villages of Summerfield Farms, a sprawling community of apartments, townhouses, cottages, traditional houses, restaurants and small stores, might ask the Legislature to de-annex his property from the village proper so that he can proceed.

And worse, that the plan might gain traction in Raleigh and could take a huge chunk of land.

“I don't know if the plans submitted by a local developer should or should not be approved by the local board," said Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger of neighboring Rockingham County in a statement Monday.

“What I do know is the Triad is attracting billions of dollars in new economic development, and as our area continues to grow, additional housing is urgently needed so the nurses, teachers, first responders and construction workers our area relies on can live in the communities they serve.”

Fights over affordable housing, rental property and expansion of infrastructure are nothing new. The acronym NIMBY - Not In My Backyard - is known to every neighborhood association and commercial developer.

But what is somewhat novel is asking for legislative intervention in what are traditionally local matters.

Mountains and sea

WINSTON-SALEM - Take it for what’s it worth - an 8-second click and a grin, nothing more.

The latest in a conga line of “research” has it that Winston-Salem, the Camel City, is the 114th happiest place to live in these United States.

An outfit called WalletHub, which publishes these sorts of findings constantly, has ranked the 182 largest American cities according to which has the happiest residents. Researchers, per the Website, looked at emotional and physical well-being, income and environment, among other factors.

Raleigh clocked in at Number 22, Charlotte 46th and Durham 71st. Greensboro waded in at Number 130 and Fayetteville 170th.

For whatever reason, Asheville and Wilmington didn’t rate. Perhaps the mountains and the sea aren’t what they’re cracked up to be?