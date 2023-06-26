Happy Monday. What did I miss? Has it rained?

I-40 lane closures

All together now … the N.C. Department of Transportation closed a few lanes of Interstate 40 Sunday night and plans to do so again tonight.

Per official N.C. DOT communications folk, I-40 west in Forsyth County closed one of the two lanes between N.C. 66 and Union Cross Road Sunday.

(Missed that one; I rarely venture out after dark on weekends.)

Of more immediate concern is the fact that DOT will close one of two lanes on I-40 westbound between High Point Road to the I-74/I-40 interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

That will matter to early risers and commuters trying to get a jump start on another workweek.

The stated reason is the same as always: ongoing bridge preservation and road rehabilitation.

As always, short delays and detours trump crumbling bridges.

The impact of one person

Everything you need to know about measuring Carol Templeton’s impact on the community could be measured in a single phone call.

Templeton, the founder and driving force behind the Forsyth Backpack Program - a model for making sure children don’t go hungry in this community - officially stepped down last Monday.

To mark the occasion, her friends and coworkers created a pretext for a board meeting and threw her a going away party intended to be a surprise.

But before any of that came to pass, I wanted to find out a little bit about the Forsyth Backpack Program and Templeton’s role in it.

In order to do that, a few phone calls were placed. The first one returned came from Janet Garrison, a board member and former director of operations who has worked alongside Templeton since both women were volunteers at Brunson Elementary.

Garrison, just so you know, was on vacation up north enjoying the spectacular scenery - and occasionally spotty cell service - at Arcadia National Park in Maine.

A lot of people might let a work-related call roll into voice mail. I’m on vacation. It’ll wait.

But Garrison found a signal and returned a message almost immediately.

“Basically she’s been everything,” Garrison said when asked about Templeton’s impact.

The Forsyth Backpack Program was started in 2012 as a way to see that hungry children had food at home on weekends and over long holiday breaks.

Heart-breaking as it sounds, childhood hunger is just a fact. But until or unless you’ve spent time in a school, you may not know the depth and breadth of the problem.

That’s how Garrison and Templeton realized the seriousness of a near hidden issue. They were both volunteers at Brunson when they saw..

“It was eye-opening,” Garrison said via cell from the coast of Maine. “As far as I goes for me - I can’t speak for Carol but I imagine it was similar - I just didn’t see it until somebody pointed it out.

“When you see a child in the cafeteria pocketing a few things so they have something to eat at home, it hits you like a ton of bricks. There’s no looking away after that.”

So much so that Templeton got busy and dedicated the better part of a decade to doing something about it.

From its inception, the Forsyth Backpack Program has grown into an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit that discreetly sends food home with kids who live in what are charitably called “food unstable homes.”

From just a single school, the organization has grown to the point where it serves students in more than a dozen.

It works in partnership with the Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina to make sure those kids have healthy sustainable options.

Similar programs are in place at other schools - no one has a monopoly on trying to feed hungry kids - but those typically are one-to-one, meaning that a church or other civic-minded organization assembles the food for a single school.

“Food is a basic necessity, and everything flows from that—health, growth, education,” Templeton told a reporter several years ago. “It’s hard to think about a small child trying to sit still or falling asleep in class because they haven’t had anything to eat over the weekend. Hunger affects every aspect of the child’s well-being.”