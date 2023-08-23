GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center has a new resident — Indie, a Linnaeus’ two-toed sloth, according to a news release.

“No pun intended, but we have been waiting for a long time to finally acquire Indie, as sloths have become an incredibly popular species for zoos and aquariums,” said Jessica Hoffman-Balder, the center’s vice president of animal health and welfare. “Indie was definitely worth the wait. She is a very curious, engaging, and dare we say, ‘active’ sloth that has already charmed our entire husbandry team.”

Indie is being housed in the Amazon exhibit of the Wiseman Aquarium, but eventually will be moved to the center’s planned biodome.

The project, partially funded by $20 million from city bonds that voters approved last year, is designed to immerse visitors into the world of rainforest conservation. It will feature a state-of-the-art roofing system made with transparent Teflon fabric, according to the release.

Linnaeus’ two-toed sloths, also known as the southern two-toed sloth, are found throughout Central America and northern South America, including portions of Brazil and Peru.

Sloths are arboreal, meaning they stay high in the canopy of the tropical rainforests. Although they are nearly immobile on the forest floor, the mammals are competent swimmers, the release said.

Each strand of brownish-gray hair on a sloth has grooves running from top to bottom, where two species of blue-green algae grow. This greenish tint provides them camouflage in the forest canopy.