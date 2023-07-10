GREENSBORO — Tyarra Williams vanished.

The 5-foot-5, 120-pound Dudley High graduate dressed in blue Levis, a black jacket, a pink shirt and a royal blue toboggan, walked out of her mother’s Stoneybrook Apartments unit on a frigid January night in 2016.

She was last seen walking across the parking lot at the apartment complex on Webster Road, where she lived, to see a friend in another unit.

The GPS tracker on Williams’ cellphone showed her leaving the friend’s house.

And nothing else.

Williams was gone.

None of the neighbors in the many buildings that surround the apartment remembered seeing anything unusual. None of the people across the country who have shared her “missing” poster — now viewed four million times on social media — had any additional details to offer. And none of the foot patrols that have canvassed neighborhoods ever found anything of consequence.

None of them have been able to help bring Williams home.

****

Today. Seven years later.

“That case has really bothered me,” admitted Natalie Wilson, who, along with her cousin Derrica Wilson, are the co-founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, a national organization whose mission is to draw attention to cases involving minorities so that they can hopefully come home.

Williams’ case is receiving renewed interest on several fronts, including the organization’s upcoming “Black and Missing” podcast later this summer.

“She just disappeared,” Wilson said.

The unsolved mystery is also getting another look by Greensboro police charged with revisiting old cases. Two retired investigators have been hired on a part-time basis, but it’s unclear where they’ll start. While some details shed light on Williams whereabouts prior to her disappearance, all they’ve done up until this point is provide a backstory rather than a direction for detectives to take.

Williams, who was 19 at the time she went missing, had spent the day signing up for college classes before helping her mother take down their Christmas tree.

Retired Det. Mike Matthews, who was the lead investigator on such high-profile cases as the Old Navy shooting of an armored truck guard by a former employee, says he’ll need the public’s help.

“We’ve never stopped looking,” Matthews said.

****

Despite past national television exposure, including a popular Facebook page dedicated to finding Williams, investigators say they have little to go on.

A 46-second long video of a laughing, smiling and carefree Williams is on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Williams’ mother, Danielle, is working with the police but has stopped giving interviews after appearing on numerous television news shows.

She maintains a Facebook account called “Help Find Tyarra Cacique Williams” and on her daughter’s 27th birthday in June wrote: At this point in life she should have been done with college and working with children and enjoying life.

The mother would go on to say that she should be waking up to wish her daughter a happy birthday and writing a different post, one where her child would be alive.

On social media, she often speaks to people she thinks may be involved in her daughter’s disappearance. One such post read:

I want the persons involved to know you have taken so much from her life and such a wonderful light from us. ... I said “persons” because no one can hold such a horrible secret so long by themselves. Somebody knows something.

If they do, they obviously haven’t come forward. It’s likely going to take someone with knowledge of what happened that night to revive the case and provide detectives with fresh leads.

And a mother hope.

****

January. Seven years ago.

Williams, who didn’t drive, said she was on the way to see a friend and would be back in an hour.

Her phone charger was still plugged into an outlet.

Nearby Webster Road, where Williams lived, connects with busy Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street and is largely surrounded by wooded acres of land.

Early on, investigators said they don’t believe Williams just walked away from her life that cold night.

They also have no physical evidence of what took place.

As word spread that a young woman was missing in Greensboro, and posters popped up all over the city featuring Williams with a toothy grin, perfectly coiffed hair and soulful eyes, calls began pouring into police.

One person said they saw her at a Walmart store. Another thought she had been on a city bus. Yet another reported seeing her walking on Vandalia Road.

But none of those tips panned out.

None of those tips could bring a young woman home.

“I think some of it is wishful thinking, hoping that a person who looks something like her might be her,” Williams’ mother, who works in the medical administration field, said at the time. “I wish it had been her. But we believe that if she could be home, she would be home.”

The day she went missing, Williams had registered for classes at GTCC and was going back with her mother the next day to pick up books. She wanted to be a teacher.

Since then, family and friends passed out fliers, tacking them up all around town, held searches and set up a website and social media alerts.

Through her cellphone’s GPS tracker, police determined that Williams made it to the friend’s apartment and appeared to be headed home when she disappeared.

The phone hasn’t been used since she went missing.

Over time, the public has given police a variety of tips. But they’ve done little to fill in the blanks of that night to say nothing of actually advancing the case.

The trail has just gone cold.

****

Former Police Chief Brian James came up with the idea to hire two part-time investigators to look into old cases that have never been solved. With Williams and the others, that would mean pulling old files and scheduling new interviews.

“A lot of time and circumstances have changed and we hope it encourages someone to say something,” Matthews said.

In the meantime, her family has taken hope in the missing people who have been found in the years since Williams’ disappearance, including Jaycee Dugard, who resurfaced 18 years after being kidnapped. Another, then-13-year-old Jayme Closs, was found months after her parents were discovered dead in their Wisconsin residence. She was able to escape a home where police said she was being held captive.

The Black and Missing organization has enjoyed success in drawing attention to cases that have gone unresolved.

Their first was Tamika Huston of Spartanburg, S.C., who disappeared a year before Natalee Holloway, a white college student on spring break in Aruba whose case dominated the news cycle.

“And no one knew Tamika’s name,” Miller said. “And her aunt reached out to those same reporters, same networks, and there was no interest in Tamika’s story so we said we have to use our voices.”

While wanting everyone who is missing to be able to return to their families, the organization uses its resources on minorities because of the documented disparity in the media coverage of missing minorities and those of white women.

“Time is of the essence and these cases are very challenging,” Wilson said.

In Huston’s case, her boyfriend later confessed to the crime.

Both Miller and Matthews hope the renewed public interest in Williams’ case spurs someone to say something. Soon.

“Her family is waiting,” Matthews said.