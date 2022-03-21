Unattended cooking led to fire in Burlington home Sunday night, fire officials say

Staff Report
BURLINGTON — Fire officials say unattended cooking led to a fire in the kitchen of a Burlington home Sunday night.
Firefighters were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of NC Highway 62 North and found smoke showing from the front corner of the house, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.
After arriving on scene less than three minutes from the time of dispatch, firefighters confirmed the only occupant was safely out of the house before they quickly extinguished the fire, officials said in the news release.
It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to ensure the fire was completely out and under control.
Fire officials said unattended cooking is a leading cause of residential structure fires — as well as injuries and deaths due to fire.
"The Burlington Fire Department would like to remind the public to always be vigilant when cooking and never leave it unattended as these fires can spread rapidly and be deadly," the news release stated.
Damage estimates are approximately $50,000 to the structure and $30,000 to the contents, fire officials said in the news release. The resident who was displaced by the fire is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
