Unattended cooking likely led to apartment fire Thursday night that displaced 6 people, Burlington fire officials say

BURLINGTON — Fire officials say unattended cooking is likely the cause of an apartment fire late Thursday that caused at least $115,000 in damages and displaced six people.

Firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 1900 block of Trail Two within four minutes of dispatch time, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department.

No one was inside the apartment and firefighters evacuated people in adjacent units because the fire had quickly spread into the attic above those units, officials said in the news release.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes following the arrival of firefighters. Damage to the structure is estimated to be $100,000 and $15,000 to the contents, according to the news release.

There were no injuries to the occupants or responding firefighters. The American Red Cross was on scene assisting those who were displaced.

The Burlington Fire Department would like to remind the public that unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of structure fires.