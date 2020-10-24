UNC bounces back from upset loss, dominates N.C. State

“I said it earlier in the year and they reinforce it every week: They’re probably the best combination of two backs in the country,” Brown said. “They’re tough, they’re smart, they protect the ball, they run with power and patience and, really, no one has tackled them on a consistent basis all year. When we get them going, the rest of it works.”

The UNC offense worked to the tune of 578 yards, with quarterback Sam Howell completing 18 of 29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and adding a rushing TD.

The defense gave up 358 yards through the air and 392 overall, but was good when it needed to be, forcing a season-high four turnovers and converting two of them into touchdowns.

“Tuesday and Wednesday we had really good practices,” said senior linebacker Chazz Surratt, who had eight tackles, a sack and an interception. “We had energy, were doing our assignments, not mis-fitting, running to the ball. That was good to see and gave us confidence going into this game.”

Sophomore defensive back Don Champman acknowledged that this is a relatively quiet UNC team, but his teammates eyes’ in the locker room before the game told him all he needed to know.