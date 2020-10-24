UNC bounces back from upset loss, dominates N.C. State

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina appeared to put an upset loss a week earlier at Florida State in the rear-view mirror early Saturday against N.C. State.
The 14th-ranked Tar Heels led 24-7 midway through the third quarter and had doubled the Wolfpack’s numbers in yardage and time of possession. But some doubt might have crept in when No. 23 N.C. State pinned them at their 1-yard line with a pooch punt midway through the third quarter.
UNC responded with an 11-play, 99-yard drive that ended with Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run and pulled away for a 48-21 victory over their ACC football rival at Kenan Stadium.
“It was huge,” said Tar Heels coach Mack Brown. “You’re concerned back there. Do you get a safety? Do they get a fumble-sack for a touchdown? Is there a tipped ball? You’ve lost all your field position.”
But the concerns were gone as quickly as Williams rumbled 24 yards off right tackle on the first play after the punt.
“These guys are confident enough offensively that they said, ‘Let’s go 99 yards, and that will take over the game,’ ” Brown said of his team. “It took a lot of time off the clock and it also was a statement.”
Williams, fellow running back Michael Carter and the UNC offensive line made a lot of statements Saturday. Williams, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound junior, led the Tar Heels with 160 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Carter, a 5-8, 199-pound senior, added 106 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
“I said it earlier in the year and they reinforce it every week: They’re probably the best combination of two backs in the country,” Brown said. “They’re tough, they’re smart, they protect the ball, they run with power and patience and, really, no one has tackled them on a consistent basis all year. When we get them going, the rest of it works.”
The UNC offense worked to the tune of 578 yards, with quarterback Sam Howell completing 18 of 29 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and adding a rushing TD.
The defense gave up 358 yards through the air and 392 overall, but was good when it needed to be, forcing a season-high four turnovers and converting two of them into touchdowns.
“Tuesday and Wednesday we had really good practices,” said senior linebacker Chazz Surratt, who had eight tackles, a sack and an interception. “We had energy, were doing our assignments, not mis-fitting, running to the ball. That was good to see and gave us confidence going into this game.”
Sophomore defensive back Don Champman acknowledged that this is a relatively quiet UNC team, but his teammates eyes’ in the locker room before the game told him all he needed to know.
“Before every game I walk around and give everybody a handshake and I could just see they were ready to play,” said Champman, who had an interception.
It was a far cry from the Heels' sluggish performance a week earlier in a 31-28 loss to unranked Florida State in Tallahassee, where they trailed 24-0 in the first half. UNC entered that game ranked No. 5 in the country, its highest spot in the Associated Press poll since it also was No. 5 in November 1997. But the Seminoles taught the Heels a lesson Brown said they needed to learn.
“We did not handle being fifth in the country well,” said Brown, who also was UNC’s coach in ’97. “We were way too full of ourselves that first half. They wish they had get that back, but you don’t get them back. It’s like our lives. You lose a day, you don’t get it back.”
The Tar Heels made sure they didn’t lose this day.
“We dug ourselves a deep hole last week,” Howell said, “but we just came out ready to go today and everyone did their job for all four quarters.”
