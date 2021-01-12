UNC-TV becomes PBS North Carolina

In addition to public television, PBS North Carolina provides resources, training, and production services to parents, children, and educators; maintains an emergency communications infrastructure for state agencies; and hosts live events and town hall forums in communities across the state.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, it leveraged its direct multi-media line into every home in the state to bridge the digital divide for North Carolina’s students. This initiative, which continues to expand with locally produced math, literacy and science lessons, utilizes the strength of the UNC System, PBS’s position as a provider of educational content, and partnerships with both the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the private sector.

The rebrand makes it easier for North Carolinians to find their favorite shows and educational resources, including locally-produced content, across broadcast, online, streaming and apps, the news release said.

The main broadcast channel, UNC-TV PBS & More, will change to PBS NC.

The other existing channels – the North Carolina Channel, the Explorer Channel, and Rootle 24/7 PBS Kids - will remain the same.