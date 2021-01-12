UNC-TV becomes PBS North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina rebranded Tuesday to become PBS North Carolina, Powered by the UNC System.
The logo, visual style guide and messaging will be updated to reflect the new name, PBS North Carolina announced.
The network first came on air in 1955 as WUNC-TV Channel 4, North Carolina’s educational television station.
During the 66 years since, it has educated, entertained and evolved, from black and white screens in living rooms to glowing screens in pockets, from broadcast to everywhere.
The change to PBS North Carolina represents the multimedia platform it has become, encompassing its statewide broadcast reach to North Carolina’s 100 counties and the many ways it serves communities across platforms and in-person engagement.
PBS North Carolina will harness the energy of the UNC System to inform communities in times of crisis; engage with complex local and national issues; offer opportunities to learn, and raise the level of discourse around science, arts and humanities for all North Carolinians, the announcement said.
“We’re proud to claim the mantle of PBS with a North Carolina accent, powered by the best public university system in the nation,” Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Bierman said in the news release.
In addition to public television, PBS North Carolina provides resources, training, and production services to parents, children, and educators; maintains an emergency communications infrastructure for state agencies; and hosts live events and town hall forums in communities across the state.
In the early weeks of the pandemic, it leveraged its direct multi-media line into every home in the state to bridge the digital divide for North Carolina’s students. This initiative, which continues to expand with locally produced math, literacy and science lessons, utilizes the strength of the UNC System, PBS’s position as a provider of educational content, and partnerships with both the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the private sector.
The rebrand makes it easier for North Carolinians to find their favorite shows and educational resources, including locally-produced content, across broadcast, online, streaming and apps, the news release said.
The main broadcast channel, UNC-TV PBS & More, will change to PBS NC.
The other existing channels – the North Carolina Channel, the Explorer Channel, and Rootle 24/7 PBS Kids - will remain the same.
“As our audience, technology and media consumption evolves, so must our brand,” said Laura Kieler, chief marketing officer of PBS North Carolina. “The new name brings cohesion to our brand presence across the growing number of platforms our audience uses to engage with our content and resources.”
The new logo integrates brand elements from PBS, including their logo and signature blue, with uniquely North Carolinian elements, such as a new shade of green inspired by the state tree, the pine, and a new tagline: Powered by the UNC System.
At the time of launch, current domains will change from unctv.org to pbsnc.org but the full transition will take place over time to ensure a smooth transition for audiences and members.
Social handles will also update to @mypbsnc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and current followers will automatically receive posts from these updated profiles.
PBS North Carolina will continue offering PBS news, programming and resources and always represent its state’s people, stories and culture.
For more information and to view the brand evolution video and PBS North Carolina logo system, visit pbsnc.org/brand.