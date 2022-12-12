 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG accepting toy donations during "Toys for Joy" parade tonight on campus

UNCG is partnering with the Greensboro (NC) Chapter of The Links, Inc., and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) of Greensboro to collect toys for The Family Room Triad, which will distribute the toys to children in foster care.

GREENSBORO — UNCG is inviting the public to participate in the drive-thru "Toys for Joy" parade 5:30-7:30 p.m. today.

Please bring an unwrapped toy for a child between the ages of 4 to 16 and follow the route to the Alumni House, where volunteers will collect donations from approaching vehicles.

The parade will commence at Administration Drive, turn onto College Avenue and proceed to the UNCG Alumni House.

The parade will commence at Administration Drive, turn onto College Avenue and proceed to the UNCG Alumni House.

UNCG is partnering with the Greensboro (NC) Chapter of The Links, Inc., and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) of Greensboro to collect toys for The Family Room Triad.

The Family Room Triad will distribute the toys to children in foster care.

