UNCG: Amazon to provide its hourly employees full tuition for classes

GREENSBORO — Hourly Amazon employees can now take classes at UNCG at no cost to them.

Campus leaders recently announced that UNCG is the first university in the region to partner with the online retailer on the Career Choice program in which Amazon covers full tuition, books and fees.

Amazon has four facilities and more than 1,400 employees in Guilford County, including a one million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville. Amazon workers are eligible for the Career Choice program after 90 days of employment, according to a news release about the partnership.

“The ease of access and academic excellence we offer is essential to train the future workforce," UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. said in a statement. "With this exciting partnership, we are transforming the way we provide coursework to meet students where they are and opening opportunities to them.”

UNCG has more than 175 majors and concentrations at the undergraduate level with 13 programs fully online — all of which are available to Amazon Career Choice students, the university said in the news release.

Details about course options can be found online at spartancentral.uncg.edu/amazon-career-choice/.

According to the online retail giant, more than 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in the program.

Launched in 2012, Amazon’s Career Choice program allows company employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The company is investing $1.2 billion in the United States to provide further education to more than 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

UNCG said in its announcement that the demand for teachers, nurses and IT professionals continues to grow — with a 95% increase in demand for IT jobs alone in Guilford County. The partnership will provide Amazon employees opportunities to enter UNCG's School of Nursing, School of Education and the Bryan School of Business & Economics, among others.