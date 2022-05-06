UNCG celebrates the Class of 2022 today at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — UNCG celebrated its graduates this morning with a ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum.
This year's class earned 2,137 bachelor’s degrees, 598 master’s degrees and 103 doctoral degrees, UNCG officials announced in a news release.
Broadway legend Beth Leavel, ’80 MFA, gave the keynote address and received an honorary degree. She encouraged graduates to "be prepared, be on time, and be kind - you can change the world."
The Tony Award-winning actress has performed in 13 shows on Broadway and is preparing for the lead role in Elton John’s musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” in Chicago this summer.
Today’s ceremony also marked the university’s first class of students to graduate from the master’s sustainability and environment program.
Dennis W. Quaintance and Nancy King Quaintance of Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants & Hotels also received honorary degrees, UNCG officials said.
Since the opening of Greensboro’s Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen in 1989, the Quaintance-Weaver family of businesses has grown to include a second Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, the O. Henry Hotel, Green Valley Grill, Proximity Hotel, and Print Works Bistro. Dennis and Nancy King Quaintance serve as the CEO and vice president of Quaintance-Weaver, respectively.