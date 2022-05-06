 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNCG celebrates the Class of 2022 today at Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0

GREENSBORO — UNCG celebrated its graduates this morning with a ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum.

PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0159.jpg

The Class of 2022 begins to celebrate inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

This year's class earned 2,137 bachelor’s degrees, 598 master’s degrees and 103 doctoral degrees, UNCG officials announced in a news release.

PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0281.jpg

Broadway legend Beth Leavel, ’80 MFA, (in middle) gave the keynote address and received an honorary degree.
PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-1499.jpg

UNCG graduates prepare for their commencement ceremony inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

Broadway legend Beth Leavel, ’80 MFA, gave the keynote address and received an honorary degree. She encouraged graduates to "be prepared, be on time, and be kind - you can change the world."

PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0904.jpg

Broadway legend Beth Leavel, ’80 MFA, gave the keynote address and encouraged graduates to "be prepared, be on time, and be kind - you can change the world."

The Tony Award-winning actress has performed in 13 shows on Broadway and is preparing for the lead role in Elton John’s musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” in Chicago this summer.

PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0480.jpg

UNCG's Class of 2022 during commencement today in Greensboro Coliseum.
PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0585.jpg

UNCG graduates were all smiles today during their commencement ceremony in Greensboro Coliseum.

Today’s ceremony also marked the university’s first class of students to graduate from the master’s sustainability and environment program.

PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-0412.jpg

UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam Jr. addresses graduates during commencement today at the Greensboro Coliseum.
PIC30893-URE-Commencement_Spring _2022_Kane-1791.jpg

UNCG graduates turn their tassels during the university's commencement ceremony in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Dennis W. Quaintance and Nancy King Quaintance of Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants & Hotels also received honorary degrees, UNCG officials said.

People are also reading…

Since the opening of Greensboro’s Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen in 1989, the Quaintance-Weaver family of businesses has grown to include a second Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, the O. Henry Hotel, Green Valley Grill, Proximity Hotel, and Print Works Bistro. Dennis and Nancy King Quaintance serve as the CEO and vice president of Quaintance-Weaver, respectively.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

India power cuts: Homes, hospitals and businesses facing shortage

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert