UNCG graduate student embraces positive reactions to his appearance on 'Jeopardy!'

GREENSBORO — Joey Lavarias, a local bassoonist and UNCG doctoral candidate in music, said he feels "on top of the world" after watching his performance on Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Lavarias, 26, placed second in a strong showing on the syndicated quiz show.

"It was really surreal to see myself and what I had done," Lavarias said during a telephone interview after the episode aired. He watched from home with some friends, including a friend in Japan who joined the watch party via Zoom.

"When you're a 'Jeopardy!' runner-up, you think no one is going to notice," he said, noting instead that his Twitter account had been lighting up. "It's so cool to see people have a positive reaction."

Lavarias excelled in a category about composer Franz Schubert, and said his friends helped prepare him for the show by quizzing him.

"Having friends help me was one of the best things I've ever done," he said.

He hopes to be invited to return to the show. If they call, he said he'll be there without hesitation.

The show airs at 7:30 weeknights on television station WFMY-Channel 2.

The show features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.