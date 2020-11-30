UNCG, Industries of the Blind collaborate on public art that is not only seen, but also heard and touched

"I'm at a loss for words, I'm just so impressed with it," Wells said of the project.

Afiya Jackson moved to Greensboro in 2018 from New Orleans.

Mary Martinez put Jackson back in that scene. She painted Jackson walking down a New Orleans street with her son and daughter.

"I wanted to emphasize the love between Afiya and her children," Martinez said. "And that she is a mom, before she is someone who is visually impaired ... ."

The UNCG painting students, some of whom have graduated, gained a new perspective.

Some talked about learning how those with visual impairments play games such as bowling, and how they travel.

"They aren't as limited as you might think," Joey Martin, who painted a scene that represents Burke's love for the beach. "They find a lot of ways to have fun, just like anyone else."

Hannah McCarthy, who was paired with LaToya McEachean, called the experience "probably one of my favorite things that I got to do during school. It would push me to make work in a way that I hadn't before."

Stephan praised both Industries of the Blind employees and her students.