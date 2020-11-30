UNCG, Industries of the Blind collaborate on public art that is not only seen, but also heard and touched

GREENSBORO — This new public art installation is not only seen. It can be heard and touched.
Its subjects and creators hope that helps visitors better understand the world of those who are visually impaired.
The installation can be found on the brick facade of Industries of the Blind, in the 900 block of West Gate City Boulevard.
Here, employees manufacture and distribute products such as pens, clipboards, cleaning supplies, and clothing for military and civilian use.
UNCG's College of Visual and Performing Arts paired with six Industries of the Blind employees to tell the stories of visually-impaired people through art and music.
"It brings the community into our world, to get an inside story of what blind, visually-impaired people go through from day to day," said Daryl Wells, who works at its distribution center on West Market Street.
Outside, UNCG students' paintings have been reproduced on large banners.
Experience the art by touch through the bronze bas-relief sculptures below.
Press a button to hear descriptions of the paintings and stories around their creation.
Press another button to hear newly-created music.
Drivers and pedestrians will see such scenes as a beach, a profile of a man, and a woman walking with her two children in New Orleans.
Inside, each employee wants to convey the same message.
"We are like anybody else," said Vickie Burke. "We’re not from another planet."
Back in September 2018, the College of Visual and Performing Arts talked with neighboring Industries of the Blind leaders about how to connect through the arts, said Adam Carlin, the college's director of community engagement.
They paired School of Art painting students with Industries of the Blind employees to talk about independence, empowerment and access.
Students' paintings would be printed on banners measuring 8 feet by 10 feet for the exterior of its building at Gate City Boulevard and Tate Street.
Audio boxes would be installed underneath, so that low-vision and blind staff could experience the art work through sound.
Each faculty member who joined the project further developed the idea. Carlin led the effort and secured $27,900 in grants to finance it.
Mariam Stephan worked with painting students.
Nicole Scalissi's art history students recorded verbal descriptions and stories.
Mark Engebretson's students composed musical scores in response to the paintings and exchanges.
Dane Winkler's sculpture students created bas-relief bronze sculptures.
Derek Toomes' interior architecture students designed the audio boxes.
University Libraries created a website at http://go.uncg.edu/publicart.
The project became increasingly significant for Joshua Gould, president and chief executive officer of Industries of the Blind.
He found it meaningful for employees to tell their stories and have them expressed through art, to connect with students, and to educate the public about the opportunities that Industries of the Blind provides.
"Greensboro is doing so much with outdoor art already," Gould said. "I would love for it to become a stop for people to learn about art, to learn about Industries of the Blind and what this project is about."
The three-year project will feature new art and voices annually. They have begun working on the second year.
The COVID-19 pandemic and summer delayed the hanging of the banners until November.
On a recent Friday, Gould and Richard Oliver, director of community outreach, led an official presentation of the current artwork.
"You may have preconceived notions about what people who are blind can do," Oliver said. "We are here to tell you and show you the capabilities, the independence and the empowerment that people who are blind are capable of achieving, given the right tools."
Employees Vickie Burke, Cynthia Hundley, Afiya Jackson, LaToya McEachean, Kelly McKinney and Daryl Wells had participated.
Stephan gave each a print of the original artwork made for them.
Most couldn't see the paintings. But they could experience them by touching the bas-relief sculptures.
Over the din of passing cars, they talked about their own stories, and how UNCG students portrayed those through art and music.
Wells suffered visual impairment in a 1983 boxing accident while an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper stationed in the Army at Fort Bragg.
"It was a lot to deal with when I was 23 years old," said Wells, now 60.
Over time, his ability to recognize facial features — even his own — has declined.
Wells worked with UNCG student Crystal Ruthermund. She created a painting of a man in profile. Triston Broadway created the music.
"I'm at a loss for words, I'm just so impressed with it," Wells said of the project.
Afiya Jackson moved to Greensboro in 2018 from New Orleans.
Mary Martinez put Jackson back in that scene. She painted Jackson walking down a New Orleans street with her son and daughter.
"I wanted to emphasize the love between Afiya and her children," Martinez said. "And that she is a mom, before she is someone who is visually impaired ... ."
The UNCG painting students, some of whom have graduated, gained a new perspective.
Some talked about learning how those with visual impairments play games such as bowling, and how they travel.
"They aren't as limited as you might think," Joey Martin, who painted a scene that represents Burke's love for the beach. "They find a lot of ways to have fun, just like anyone else."
Hannah McCarthy, who was paired with LaToya McEachean, called the experience "probably one of my favorite things that I got to do during school. It would push me to make work in a way that I hadn't before."
Stephan praised both Industries of the Blind employees and her students.
"All the participants were asked to move outside their comfort zone and open up to someone new and embrace a different way of experiencing the world," Stephan said. "Getting to know one another individually is the only way to educate ourselves and to break down assumptions and stereotypes."
