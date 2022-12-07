 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG police will soon welcome Odin, a comfort dog, to its team

Odin.JPG

Odin is the name selected for the UNCG Police Department's first comfort dog.

 UNCG POLICE, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Odin will soon be coming to UNCG.

The handsome Belgian Tervuren is joining the UNCG Police Department as its first comfort dog. To get help naming him, the department asked the UNCG community to vote among five choices in an online poll.

According to the department's Facebook page, 43% of participants selected the name Odin over the other options: Kai, Chase, Max and Cooper. The name Odin is well-known among fans of Marvel movies and comics.

"We can't wait to get him here so that he can meet our Spartans!" the department said on its Facebook page.

Odin is expected to be on campus by the latter part of January after he completes training, according to Chris Jasso, UNCG's assistant chief of police.

Jasso said Odin will help expand the department's community outreach efforts.

"We're really looking forward to the opportunities that will be created to interact more with our student population," Jasso said.

