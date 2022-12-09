UNCG students help provide vision of future community center in Walnut Cove

GREENSBORO — Leslie Bray Brewer needed help designing a vision for a new community center for the town of Walnut Cove.

She now happily has 18 of them.

Brewer soaked them in as she walked around to look at each of the designs, which were on display Thursday in UNCG’s Gatewood Studio Arts Building. It’s the work of senior UNCG architecture students she first met Aug. 30 when she shared with them — and their professor, Travis Hicks — the needs of Walnut Cove and ideas for amenities that focus on health and wellness.

“In talking to them, they’re so enthusiastic,” Brewer said Thursday. “They really are emotionally invested in this, which I had not expected.”

It started with a gathering in late August at an empty, grassy lot in Walnut Cove and a wish list of items. That’s where Brewer, a UNCG alumna driving the efforts to build the center, showed the students and Hicks the land where she expects it will be built someday.

Brewer runs a nonprofit that acquired land for the center in 2017 where the old Dodson Hotel once stood at the corner of North Main and East Second streets. She said she is pursuing grants to help fund the project.

Sahd Bayor said Thursday that he wanted his building to take on the shape of a walnut — as much as possible. He said he learned during the semester-long project to be “realistic” while developing his proposed center.

“If your work is not pleasing to you, it won’t be pleasing to others,” Bayor said.

Hicks said the students worked hard to develop their own process and style as they designed their proposals.

“I wanted to nurture their talent but not dictate anything to them,” Hicks said.

For Hicks and his students, Brewer’s request served as an opportunity to learn and help a community in need. Before starting their work, Hicks had talked about the importance of engaging the community in the process.

In addition to teaching architecture, Hicks also is director of the Center for Community-Engaged Design, a research center at UNCG that fosters community/university partnerships. Much of the center’s work is done in areas where resources are limited.

Brewer hopes to take the students’ designs to Walnut Cove, where they can be displayed and seen by residents. The property is already zoned for the center, she said.

“I’d like to get the town’s feedback on what they like,” she said.

One of the requests Brewer made of the students was to design a “beautiful multipurpose building” large enough to have a standard high school basketball court and other amenities. She didn’t put a cost limit on their creativity.

Because of space constraints, many or all of the designs featured multiple levels — including covered outdoor areas residents could enjoy.

“We can’t build out, so we have to build up,” Brewer said Thursday.

Brewer, a former teacher, wrote each of the students a thank you note, which she gave them Thursday to express her appreciation.

Eboni Marrow, who gladly answered questions Thursday about her design, said she and other students were inspired by Brewer’s passion for helping her community.

“She had such great energy and gave that to us,” Marrow said. “I wanted to put that energy into my work and give it back with everything she asked for.”