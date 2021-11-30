UNCG students to compete in jazz championship at Lincoln Center

GREENSBORO — UNCG's Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program has been selected as one of “ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country” to compete in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational in January on the Rose Theatre stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of the longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization’s signature transformative education program.
JALC Artistic Director and Orchestra Leader Wynton Marsalis said in Tuesday's announcement from UNCG: “It’s an honor and privilege to welcome the finest collegiate students and educators from around the country to the House of Swing."
"Through workshops, performances, and collegial competition, the experience will exemplify the fellowship and community that is the hallmark of jazz," Marsalis said. "In these divided times, our arts exist to call us home to our greatest historic achievements and our highest aspirations.”
Marsalis and a panel of leading jazz performers, composers, and educators — Ayn Inserto, Camille Thurman, Jeff Hamilton, and Randy Brecker — will judge the competition, to be held Jan. 10 and 11.
Other university and college jazz programs in the competition are from North Carolina Central University; Brigham Young University; California State University, Fullerton; Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; Michigan State University College of Music; Temple University; University of Kansas; University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean bruce d. mcclung said in the announcement that the college is justifiably proud of the School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program.
“This invitation for our students to participate in this competition is a sign of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies’ standing as one of this country’s most prestigious jazz training programs," mcclung said. "I congratulate the Jazz Studies faculty on this latest achievement and wish the students the very best in the competition. Go Spartans!”
The group that will compete is the Jazz Ensemble I, led by professor Chad Eby, and includes the following 18 students: Emerson Borg, trumpet; Julian Broddy-Kennedy, piano and voice; Roland Burnot, saxophone; Dante Fowler, trumpet; Ramon Garcia-Martinez, bass; Dandrick Glenn, trombone; Jordan Ingram, saxophone; Gio Jean, trumpet; Jim Lane, trombone; Ryan Mole, guitar; Tyler Monroe, drums; Andres Orench, saxophone; Leroy Pridgen, trombone; Edward Rodriguez, trombone; Ian Rood, trumpet; Emre Tekmen, saxophone; Chloe White, saxophone, and James Woods, piano.
Professor Steve Haines, director of the Miles Davis Jazz Studies program, says the invitation from Jazz at Lincoln Center is a combination of talent and hard work.
“Success of UNC Greensboro’s Jazz Ensemble I has been a product of a great love our students have of this music — realized in one part passion, one part leadership of Professor Eby, and three parts hard work," Haines said.
"We are very honored to be part of the Jack Rudin Jazz Competition in New York City," Haines said. "A special thanks goes out to Wynton Marsalis, Todd Stoll, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center organization who continue to spearhead a passionate effort to get music reflective of our history into the hands of thousands of diverse elementary, middle, and high school students across North America.”
For more information and/or to buy tickets, visit jazz.org.