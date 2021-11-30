UNCG students to compete in jazz championship at Lincoln Center

GREENSBORO — UNCG's Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program has been selected as one of “ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country” to compete in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational in January on the Rose Theatre stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of the longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization’s signature transformative education program.

JALC Artistic Director and Orchestra Leader Wynton Marsalis said in Tuesday's announcement from UNCG: “It’s an honor and privilege to welcome the finest collegiate students and educators from around the country to the House of Swing."

"Through workshops, performances, and collegial competition, the experience will exemplify the fellowship and community that is the hallmark of jazz," Marsalis said. "In these divided times, our arts exist to call us home to our greatest historic achievements and our highest aspirations.”

Marsalis and a panel of leading jazz performers, composers, and educators — Ayn Inserto, Camille Thurman, Jeff Hamilton, and Randy Brecker — will judge the competition, to be held Jan. 10 and 11.