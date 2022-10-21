UNCG to host 2-day esports event for educators, gamers

GREENSBORO — After opening its own esports arena earlier this year, UNCG is bringing educators and gamers together for a two-day weekend of competitions, training and a Fortnite tournament.

The "E2Weekend," which combines esports and education, is scheduled Oct. 28-29 and will also offer unique training opportunities, such as learning how to build interactive 3D experiences. The program is designed to help college and high school teachers feel comfortable bringing these tools to the classroom.

UNCG officials say the event is a step toward the school's goal to lead and enhance esports education and develop the esports industry leaders of the future.

“UNCG is committed to collaborating with industry leaders like Epic Games to provide the educational and esports programs that enhance academic and career outcomes for North Carolina students, establish an end-to-end talent development pipeline for the state, and position North Carolina as the nation’s leading esports economy,” UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. said in a statement. “Events like this one go a long way toward delivering on that commitment.”

The event will be held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab inside Moran Commons on campus. The colorfully lighted facility features 3,300 square feet of space, 48 personal computers, three gaming console bays, new Respawn gaming chairs, Oculus Rift headsets and more.

Participants will be able to learn how to build interactive 3D experiences using Unreal Engine — the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, according to a UNCG spokesman.

Participants will also learn how to use Fortnite’s Creative toolset to build anything they can imagine using assets and devices from the game.

Separate from the training, UNCG will also be hosting the Spartan Clash featuring Fortnite, where students from North Carolina high schools, and two- and four-year colleges will participate in a Solos Fortnite tournament on Oct. 29. For details about E2Weekend, visit esports.uncg.edu.

The global esports industry attracts nearly $1 billion annually in sponsorships, advertising, media rights and other revenue sources, according to one estimate, and it’s projected to grow by more than a half-billion dollars by 2023. Roughly half a million people annually watch competitions in video games such as “League of Legends,” “Counter-Strike” and “Overwatch.” Top tournaments give away millions in prize money.

UNCG offers a non-credit certificate program in esports and a Bachelor of Science in hospitality and tourism management with a concentration in esports. The next UNCG E2Weekend is Jan. 13-15, and will include an additional Unreal Engine Accelerator Experience, and a Spartan Clash featuring Rocket League.