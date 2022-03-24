UNCG's 'transformational' donation will help launch 'cutting-edge center'

GREENSBORO — UNCG announced on Thursday that the name of a future facility for creative collaboration is the result of a major gift by alumna Jeanne Tannenbaum.

As the gateway to UNCG’s campus, the Jeanne Tannenbaum Center for Creative Practice will serve as the anchor of the Tate Street Arts and Culture District as envisioned in the university’s Millennial Campus Initiative.

The center, which UNCG says will be a catalyst for innovation, is under design by EVOKE Studio Architecture of Durham and is scheduled to open in 2025.

While not disclosing the amount of Tannenbaum's financial gift, university officials described it as "transformational."

"This cutting-edge center will ignite creativity in an array of forms and through multiple disciplines," UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. said.

Tannenbaum's gift is part of a $200 million fundraising campaign to enhance UNCG’s programs.

“As a proud UNCG alumna, I found my path toward graduate school and professional achievement here,” Tannenbaum said in a statement released by UNCG. “The center will encourage our students, faculty and Greensboro community to collaborate in new ways of learning and engaging with one another. I am honored to have a legacy at the university that has meant so much to me.”

Tannenbaum graduated from UNCG in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. She completed a Master's of Hospital Administration program at Duke University in 1973. During her career, Tannenbaum held key administrative and leadership roles in national hospitals, including Boston Hospital for Women and Johns Hopkins Medical Center.