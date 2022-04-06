Under fire, UNCG cites free speech policies ahead of Ben Shapiro appearance

GREENSBORO — UNCG officials issued a statement Wednesday after at least one graduate publicly criticized a planned speaking engagement on campus by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro, who is scheduled to speak Monday at UNCG's Fleming Gym, was invited by a student group called Young Americans for Freedom. Some students and graduates are concerned the event will increase harassment of the transgender community because of past statements Shapiro has made.

Young Americans for Freedom featured one of those statements in an Instagram post: "Men cannot become women. Women cannot become men. Men who believe they are women are not real women."

Cathy Akens, UNCG's vice chancellor for student affairs, said the school's policies that allow student organizations to bring speakers to campus are informed by a responsibility to protect free speech and civil discourse.

"In cases where students may feel that the content of a scheduled speaker is offensive to them, we will do all we can to provide support to our students and opportunities for dialogue," Akens said in an email. "We make sure students know about available campus resources in place to support them."

Akens said administrators are frequently approached by student groups who want to offer events on the campus, including alternative programming in response to a scheduled speaker. She noted that April is UNCG Pride Month, which features activities planned for the campus community.

As with any large-scale university event, Akens said UNCG's campus police will be coordinating the security, along with the Greensboro Police Department. She said university staff will also be on site to assist.

"Mr. Shapiro was invited by a student organization and not by administrators of the university," according to a news release from UNCG. "No payment has been made for the visit by the university."

Sata Prescott, who graduated from UNCG with a master's degree in library and information studies in 2016, contacted local media outlets to voice his concerns over Shapiro's appearance.

"Number one, I am a trans man, which is part of the level of distress I'm expressing," Prescott wrote in an email to the News & Record. He added that he is concerned about the safety of other transgender students.

Prescott, who works for a university in Illinois, said he wants UNCG to consider how its actions are perceived by vulnerable populations.

"They look like they endorse this speaker and all he stands for, and that's the message that I, an alum, and the current students are getting," Prescott said. "All they've done so far is affirm their free speech policy."

Prescott said he was contacted by a UNCG administrator about his concerns, but said the university needs to be more proactive about protecting students who already are fearful of harassment and bullying.