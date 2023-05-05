GREENSBORO — United Methodists are undertaking a historic vote Saturday on the requests of 192 of the 956 churches in the Western NC Conference to leave.

The vote comes after one of the largest Christian denominations in the country removed barriers for congregations leaving with their property over issues of theology, including human sexuality.

Those churches, including Rehobeth and Sandy Ridge in Greensboro, represent about 15 percent of the membership of the conference, and is comparable, according to church leaders, to splits in other United Methodist conferences across the country. The list includes 13 Triad area churches.

The United Methodists are not alone in grappling with same-sex marriages. All mainline churches have struggled or are currently struggling with the issue of homosexuality.

“We grieve to see any church leave, especially as we believe that we all share the core mission of bringing people into the life of Christ, his love for us and his teaching that we love one another,” presiding Bishop Ken Carter said in a written statement. “ Nevertheless, the issue of human sexuality has become an irreconcilable difference among us, and some are choosing to leave."

The session will be fully virtual and streamed on the conference website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Voting starts at 10 a.m. for clergy and lay delegates on the list of disaffiliating churches through the approved processes of The United Methodist Church as found in paragraph 2553 of The United Methodist Book of Discipline, which outlines how they may leave with those properties.