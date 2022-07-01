United Way creates mobile app to Guilford County residents move out of poverty

GREENSBORO — The United Way of Greater Greensboro is building on the reach of its Family Success Centers by piloting a countywide mobile-friendly version to help more people move out of poverty.

The virtual platform — which can be accessed by tablets or a basic smartphone — connects people to services and coordinators who will help them identify, track, and achieve their personal goals of becoming financially stable.

And they're all connected to coordinators to help guide them.

According to many studies, when a family is able to lift itself out of poverty, then it also breaks the cycle for children.

"We are taking all the benefits and services of the Family Success Centers and what we've learned over the years," said Khari Garvin, the nonprofit's president and CEO, "and figuring out a way to offer them remotely."

The 18-month pilot program for the Guilford Success Network, in which the group will track outcomes, hurdles and access to services, has just launched with longtime staffer Aden Hailemariam as director.

For those interested in participating, a network partner must recommend them to the program. Early partners are: GuilfordWorks, Housing Consultants Group, Triad Goodwill, Nehemiah Community Enrichment Center, The Servant Center, Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Guilford Community Care Network, and The Forge Greensboro.

The network is using some funds from a $10 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2020, but also from investments, partnerships and support through the group's annual fundraising campaign. Scott's $10 million donation is the single largest gift the United Way of Greater Greensboro has ever received and the agency is working on additional plans to honor its commitment to helping families move out of poverty.

The agency had already been working through the brick-and-mortar Family Success Centers to provide a path out of poverty for local families and individuals. While the United Way relies on the local community voluntarily taking care of each other, officials saw Scott's gift as seed money to possibly further the group's work in new ways.

The main difference between the family centers, which will continue to offer services, and the virtual platform, according to organizers, is that the participants at the success centers get services together at one location and members have the opportunity to build relationships with their peers — other people like themselves who are working on goals like theirs.

The virtual platform borrows from those success centers, the first of which was initiated in 2015 and focused on helping change a family’s circumstances. The United Way hired Guilford Child Development as the lead agency because it addressed one of the major struggles for the poor: being able to access services that could help but are spread throughout the city. A second success center was opened at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope.

Those services — which focus on employment, education and health — are provided through a collaboration with local agencies ranging from Guilford Technical Community College to Goodwill.

"It’s work," Jaye Webb, Guilford Child Development site director told out-of-state visitors planning to use the blueprint to open one of their own success centers in Colorado this fall. "But I promise you, there’s no better feeling than watching a family move from the disparity to self-sufficiency and taking care of themselves."

With the success centers, United Way officials emphasized that the project would continue to need a range of support from retired professionals to philanthropists to companies willing to look at participants for jobs — and still does.

Lincoln Financial, Duke Energy and a range of other companies have hired from the Success Centers' pool.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.